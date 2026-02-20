AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Virsec OTTOGUARD.AI: Autonomous workload protection platform with patchless vulnerability mitigation. built by virsec systems. Core capabilities include Runtime protection with trusted code execution enforcement, Lockdown mode for restricting vulnerable system functionalities, Autonomous application control with continuous monitoring..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.