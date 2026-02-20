AI EdgeLabs Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AI EdgeLabs. Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing GPU and edge workloads will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Platform because it does kernel-level runtime enforcement at scale without requiring SOC triage,the autonomous response actually quarantines malware and blocks network attacks without human approval. Its DPDK-based packet inspection handles 50 Gbps per node while KSPM maps infrastructure-as-code to misconfigurations, covering both detection and response across NIST's Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if you need air-gapped operation to be your primary deployment model; the cloud dashboard is where the product's value lives.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs Platform vs Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox