AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.