AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

ClearVector Sensor: Runtime detection sensor for container & cloud workload identity attribution. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Identity attribution for container and cloud workload activity, Interactive command tracing from SSH, SSM, and ECS exec, Runtime activity monitoring and detection..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.