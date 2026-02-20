AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

GoSecure Titan® Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR): EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include In-memory threat detection, On-disk malware detection, OS behavior monitoring..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.