AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant: GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions..

ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow: Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation, Consolidated and contextualized assets and vulnerability data, Granular insights for security state visibility..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.