AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

SentinelOne AI SIEM: AI-driven SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection and anomaly identification, Schema-free data ingestion from any source, Real-time data streaming and analytics..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.