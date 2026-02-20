AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

AlertFusion: Analyst workbench that centralizes & automates alerts to reduce alert fatigue. built by AlertFusion. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Centralized alert aggregation across multiple technology domains and security tools, Automated identification and auto-closure of recurring alerts, Visual risk map showing relative risk of alerts..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.