Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Zenity. Secure.com is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Secure.com. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing fast incident detection without heavy infrastructure overhead should evaluate Secure.com for its AI-native approach to threat identification. The platform covers six of nine NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning it prioritizes finding and understanding threats over orchestrating recovery workflows. Skip this if your team needs native incident response automation or forensic playbooks; Secure.com excels at detection and characterization, not remediation at scale.
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST
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Common questions about comparing AI Detection and Response (AIDR) vs Secure.com for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..
Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is developed by Zenity. Secure.com is developed by Secure.com. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) and Secure.com serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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