AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Osavul: AI-powered platform for detecting and countering information threats. built by Osavul. Core capabilities include AI-powered detection of information threats, Monitoring of disinformation and influence operations..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.