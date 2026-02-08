Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Zenity. Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Detection and Response (AIDR)
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
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Common questions about comparing AI Detection and Response (AIDR) vs Oligo Runtime AI for your ai threat detection needs.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) differentiates with AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities. Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is developed by Zenity. Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Detection and Response (AIDR) and Oligo Runtime AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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