Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents across multiple environments need AI Detection and Response because shadow AI and data leakage through LLMs represent detection gaps your existing stack won't catch. Zenity covers the full monitoring lifecycle from asset discovery through incident response with compliance tracking built in, addressing the ID.AM through DE.AE chain that traditional security tools skip entirely. This isn't for organizations still piloting a single internal AI app; AIDR assumes you're already managing a sprawl of SaaS agents, custom applications, and device-based models that your SIEM doesn't see.

Microsoft Copilot

Windows-first teams looking for AI assistance embedded directly into their OS will appreciate Microsoft Copilot's zero friction deployment; it ships with Windows 11 and requires no separate agent or console. The tool excels at productivity tasks like summarizing emails and drafting documentation, which reduces cognitive load on analysts drowning in alert fatigue. Skip this if you need dedicated threat detection or incident response capabilities; Copilot is a general-purpose assistant, not a security tool, and lacks the specialized logic to replace SIEM queries, threat hunting, or forensic analysis.