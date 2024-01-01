AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.