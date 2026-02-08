AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.