AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.