Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Vanta Access Reviews: Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Automated access review workflows, Consolidated access data from multiple systems, Pre-built system integrations..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.