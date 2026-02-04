Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Vanta Access Reviews is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Vanta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review spreadsheets will see immediate value in Vanta Access Reviews because it actually automates the workflows that kill your compliance deadlines instead of just surfacing data. The platform consolidates access across multiple systems into one review cycle and handles user de-provisioning automatically, which cuts review timelines from weeks to days. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 systems or runs entirely on-premise infrastructure; the ROI flips when your integration footprint is small.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Vanta Access Reviews for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Vanta Access Reviews: Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance. built by Vanta. Core capabilities include Automated access review workflows, Consolidated access data from multiple systems, Pre-built system integrations..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Vanta Access Reviews differentiates with Automated access review workflows, Consolidated access data from multiple systems, Pre-built system integrations.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Vanta Access Reviews is developed by Vanta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Vanta Access Reviews serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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