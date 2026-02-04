Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Arpio: Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration. built by Arpio. Core capabilities include Application-aware dependency mapping across cloud services and resources, Automated infrastructure replication to a clean recovery environment, Push-button failover for outages and ransomware recovery..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.