Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Arpio is a commercial backup as a service tool by Arpio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-region AWS or Azure deployments should use Arpio if push-button failover and automated dependency mapping matter more than manual runbook flexibility. The tool executes recovery without scripts or human intervention, which cuts RTO significantly when ransomware or infrastructure failure hits; NIST RC.RP coverage confirms it handles incident recovery orchestration. Skip Arpio if your workloads are hybrid cloud or on-premises heavy, since it's AWS and Azure only and won't orchestrate recovery across disconnected infrastructure types.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Arpio for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Arpio: Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration. built by Arpio. Core capabilities include Application-aware dependency mapping across cloud services and resources, Automated infrastructure replication to a clean recovery environment, Push-button failover for outages and ransomware recovery..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Arpio differentiates with Application-aware dependency mapping across cloud services and resources, Automated infrastructure replication to a clean recovery environment, Push-button failover for outages and ransomware recovery.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Arpio is developed by Arpio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup integrates with Google Workspace, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi and 1 more. Arpio integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Arpio serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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