Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Kaseya Endpoint Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams with existing Kaseya RMM deployments should prioritize Kaseya Endpoint Backup for its frictionless agent rollout and centralized management; the bi-hourly incremental backup cadence with bare metal recovery addresses PR.DS and RC.RP coverage without requiring separate appliance infrastructure. The tight RMM integration cuts deployment friction that typically derails backup adoption across distributed endpoint fleets. Skip this if your organization needs recovery capabilities that extend beyond endpoints into SaaS applications or databases; this tool stays deliberately focused on workstations and servers.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs Kaseya Endpoint Backup for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Kaseya Endpoint Backup: Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. Kaseya Endpoint Backup differentiates with Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Kaseya Endpoint Backup is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and Kaseya Endpoint Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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