Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Kaseya Endpoint Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams with existing Kaseya RMM deployments should prioritize Kaseya Endpoint Backup for its frictionless agent rollout and centralized management; the bi-hourly incremental backup cadence with bare metal recovery addresses PR.DS and RC.RP coverage without requiring separate appliance infrastructure. The tight RMM integration cuts deployment friction that typically derails backup adoption across distributed endpoint fleets. Skip this if your organization needs recovery capabilities that extend beyond endpoints into SaaS applications or databases; this tool stays deliberately focused on workstations and servers.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Kaseya Endpoint Backup for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Kaseya Endpoint Backup: Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Kaseya Endpoint Backup differentiates with Automated bi-hourly incremental backups, Centralized backup management dashboard, File and folder recovery.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Kaseya Endpoint Backup is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Kaseya Endpoint Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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