Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..

Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.