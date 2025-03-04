AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Sternum Threat Detection: AI-powered IoT threat detection with runtime integrity verification. built by Sternum. Core capabilities include Patented EIV™ runtime embedded integrity verification blocking code and memory exploits, AI-powered multivariate threat detection auto-trained on device behavior, 360° pinpoint forensics per mitigated attack including attacker IP, targeted asset, and line of code..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.