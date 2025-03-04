Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Splunk Enterprise Security is a commercial security information and event management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature detection programs need Splunk Enterprise Security for alert fatigue reduction, not raw event collection. Risk-Based Alerting cuts false positives by surfacing genuine threats first, while built-in SOAR automation and UEBA handle investigation at scale; the platform covers detection and response workflows with particular strength in incident analysis and mitigation (RS.AN, RS.MI). Skip this if your primary need is asset discovery or you're still building foundational monitoring; Splunk assumes you already have detection signals worth prioritizing.
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab XDR vs Splunk Enterprise Security for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates. Splunk Enterprise Security differentiates with Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).
AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. Splunk Enterprise Security is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab XDR and Splunk Enterprise Security serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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