AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.