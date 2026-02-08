Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.