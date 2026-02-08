Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Splunk Enterprise Security is a commercial security information and event management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with mature detection programs need Splunk Enterprise Security for alert fatigue reduction, not raw event collection. Risk-Based Alerting cuts false positives by surfacing genuine threats first, while built-in SOAR automation and UEBA handle investigation at scale; the platform covers detection and response workflows with particular strength in incident analysis and mitigation (RS.AN, RS.MI). Skip this if your primary need is asset discovery or you're still building foundational monitoring; Splunk assumes you already have detection signals worth prioritizing.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Splunk Enterprise Security for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Splunk Enterprise Security differentiates with Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) for alert prioritization, Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Splunk Enterprise Security is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Splunk Enterprise Security serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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