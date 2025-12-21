Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. Wireguard is a free vpn tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Teams building zero-trust networks or running remote-first operations will get the most from WireGuard because it's lightweight enough to run on embedded devices and phones without the bloat that kills adoption rates in traditional VPN stacks. The protocol uses only 4,000 lines of code versus 100,000+ for OpenVPN, which means fewer surfaces for cryptographic implementation errors and faster security audits. Skip this if you need centralized user management, conditional access policies, or support for legacy authentication schemes; WireGuard assumes you'll handle those layers separately.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs Wireguard for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
Wireguard: Fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS and Wireguard serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Key differences: AhnLab Network PLUS is Commercial while Wireguard is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox