Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. Versa Next Generation Firewall is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Versa Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Versa Next Generation Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to inspect encrypted traffic without decryption overhead will find real value in Versa Next Generation Firewall's approach to TLS 1.3 inspection and its million-plus device fingerprinting database for IoT and OT environments. The AI-driven threat prevention with sandboxing and UEBA, combined with zero-touch provisioning, means fewer weeks of tuning before you see actual detection lift. Skip this if you're primarily shopping for a client-side zero trust solution; Versa's ZTNA is competent but not its differentiator compared to dedicated players in that space.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs Versa Next Generation Firewall for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
Versa Next Generation Firewall: NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Multiple IDS/IPS engines with antivirus and malware protection, AI-powered Advanced Threat Prevention with sandboxing and UEBA, Deep packet inspection of encrypted and unencrypted traffic including TLS 1.3..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS differentiates with Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX). Versa Next Generation Firewall differentiates with Multiple IDS/IPS engines with antivirus and malware protection, AI-powered Advanced Threat Prevention with sandboxing and UEBA, Deep packet inspection of encrypted and unencrypted traffic including TLS 1.3.
AhnLab Network PLUS is developed by AhnLab. Versa Next Generation Firewall is developed by Versa Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Network PLUS and Versa Next Generation Firewall serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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