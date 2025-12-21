AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

Versa Next Generation Firewall: NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Multiple IDS/IPS engines with antivirus and malware protection, AI-powered Advanced Threat Prevention with sandboxing and UEBA, Deep packet inspection of encrypted and unencrypted traffic including TLS 1.3..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.