Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. SonicWall NS_v Series is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by SonicWall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying across VMware, Hyper-V, or cloud platforms need the NS_v Series for its Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection engine, which actually detects zero-day exploits in memory before they execute rather than relying on signatures alone. The tool covers NIST Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security rigorously across hybrid infrastructure, with native support for AWS, Azure, and on-premises hypervisors in a single pane of glass. Skip this if your organization prioritizes recovery and incident response over detection; NS_v is built for prevention-first shops with mature threat hunting practices.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Virtual NGFW for public/private cloud with RTDMI threat detection
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs SonicWall NS_v Series for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
SonicWall NS_v Series: Virtual NGFW for public/private cloud with RTDMI threat detection. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) for zero-day threat detection, Capture Advanced Threat Protection sandboxing service, Support for VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and KVM hypervisors..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS differentiates with Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX). SonicWall NS_v Series differentiates with Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) for zero-day threat detection, Capture Advanced Threat Protection sandboxing service, Support for VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and KVM hypervisors.
AhnLab Network PLUS is developed by AhnLab. SonicWall NS_v Series is developed by SonicWall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Network PLUS and SonicWall NS_v Series serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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