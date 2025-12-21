AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

SonicWall NS_v Series: Virtual NGFW for public/private cloud with RTDMI threat detection. built by SonicWall. Core capabilities include Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) for zero-day threat detection, Capture Advanced Threat Protection sandboxing service, Support for VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and KVM hypervisors..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.