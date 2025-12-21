Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Sangfor Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security operations centers will find real value in Sangfor Network Secure's SOC Lite module and AI-driven threat correlation, which flag actionable incidents instead of dumping alert volume on skeleton crews. The Engine Zero malware detection rate of 99.76% combined with integrated anti-ransomware correlation across network and endpoint data covers the attack surface these organizations actually struggle to monitor. Skip this if you need best-of-breed WAF capabilities or are heavily invested in cloud-native infrastructure; the on-premises architecture and integrated-but-not-specialist WAF make it a solid perimeter play for traditional networks, not a replacement for dedicated application security.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW): AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite. built by Sangfor Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-based malware detection with Engine Zero achieving 99.76% detection rate, Real-time threat intelligence integration with Neural-X platform, Integrated next-generation web application firewall with semantic analysis..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS differentiates with Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX). Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) differentiates with AI-based malware detection with Engine Zero achieving 99.76% detection rate, Real-time threat intelligence integration with Neural-X platform, Integrated next-generation web application firewall with semantic analysis.
AhnLab Network PLUS is developed by AhnLab. Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) is developed by Sangfor Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Network PLUS and Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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