AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

Sangfor Network Secure - Next Generation Firewall (NGFW): AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite. built by Sangfor Technologies. Core capabilities include AI-based malware detection with Engine Zero achieving 99.76% detection rate, Real-time threat intelligence integration with Neural-X platform, Integrated next-generation web application firewall with semantic analysis..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.