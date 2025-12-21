Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. Positive Technologies PT NGFW is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Positive Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Russian FSTEC-certified NGFW with IPS, app control, and TLS inspection.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs Positive Technologies PT NGFW for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
Positive Technologies PT NGFW: Russian FSTEC-certified NGFW with IPS, app control, and TLS inspection. built by Positive Technologies. Core capabilities include Application and sub-application control (4,500+ apps including Russian-specific ones), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), TLS inspection..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS differentiates with Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX). Positive Technologies PT NGFW differentiates with Application and sub-application control (4,500+ apps including Russian-specific ones), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), TLS inspection.
AhnLab Network PLUS is developed by AhnLab. Positive Technologies PT NGFW is developed by Positive Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Network PLUS and Positive Technologies PT NGFW serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox