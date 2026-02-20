Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

Positive Technologies PT NGFW: Russian FSTEC-certified NGFW with IPS, app control, and TLS inspection. built by Positive Technologies. Core capabilities include Application and sub-application control (4,500+ apps including Russian-specific ones), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), TLS inspection..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.