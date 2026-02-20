Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Albarius is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Albarius. Positive Technologies PT NGFW is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by Positive Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall rule sprawl will get real value from Albarius because it actually reduces policy complexity instead of just auditing it. The ML-driven scanning catches redundant and conflicting rules across distributed firewalls, then automates remediation with one-click deployment and built-in approval workflows. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or static; the ROI only clicks when you're managing hundreds of policies across multiple devices and facing actual compliance pressure to document why each rule exists.
AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt.
Russian FSTEC-certified NGFW with IPS, app control, and TLS inspection.
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Common questions about comparing Albarius vs Positive Technologies PT NGFW for your next-gen firewalls needs.
Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..
Positive Technologies PT NGFW: Russian FSTEC-certified NGFW with IPS, app control, and TLS inspection. built by Positive Technologies. Core capabilities include Application and sub-application control (4,500+ apps including Russian-specific ones), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), TLS inspection..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Albarius differentiates with ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls. Positive Technologies PT NGFW differentiates with Application and sub-application control (4,500+ apps including Russian-specific ones), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), TLS inspection.
Albarius is developed by Albarius. Positive Technologies PT NGFW is developed by Positive Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Albarius and Positive Technologies PT NGFW serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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