AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

dope.security dope: Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.