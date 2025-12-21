Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. dope.security dope is a commercial security service edge tool by dope.security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of backhauling endpoint traffic to cloud for security decisions should evaluate dope.security dope; its on-device proxy eliminates that round trip entirely, cutting latency while keeping access control local. The endpoint-first architecture directly addresses NIST PR.AA by enforcing authentication and access decisions at the point of user action, not in a distant security stack. Skip this if your organization needs centralized logging and reporting as a primary control mechanism; the distributed model prioritizes speed over traditional audit visibility.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs dope.security dope for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
dope.security dope: Endpoint-first AI SSE with an on-device proxy for user access control. built by dope.security. Core capabilities include On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS differentiates with Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX). dope.security dope differentiates with On-device proxy running directly on the endpoint, Security Service Edge (SSE) for controlling internet, SaaS, and internal app access, AI-driven autonomous decision layer replacing manual security rules and tuning.
AhnLab Network PLUS is developed by AhnLab. dope.security dope is developed by dope.security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Network PLUS and dope.security dope serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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