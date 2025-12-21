AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR): Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection for known and unknown threats, Expert threat analysis and response by security analysts, Threat mitigation and recovery with response recommendations..

Critical Start CORR Platform: Centralized security ops platform for alert triage, risk visibility & MDR. built by Critical Start. Core capabilities include Risk Overview dashboard with open alert management and coverage gap identification, Trusted Behavior Registry (TBR) for automated false positive resolution (~90% noise reduction), MITRE ATT&CK framework event mapping with integrated response playbooks..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.