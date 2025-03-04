Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Zeek Agent is a free endpoint detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Linux and macOS teams running Zeek already have a natural home for Zeek Agent; it pipes endpoint telemetry directly into your existing detection pipeline without requiring a separate platform. The tool captures file, socket, and process events at the kernel level, giving you raw visibility that feeds Zeek's network detection logic rather than forcing you into a separate EDR console. This is not for buyers shopping for a standalone endpoint tool with its own alerting and response capabilities; Zeek Agent is a collector, not an analyst, and you'll need Zeek expertise to turn events into actionable rules.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Zeek Agent for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Zeek Agent: An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Zeek Agent is open-source with 123 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR and Zeek Agent serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Key differences: AhnLab EDR is Commercial while Zeek Agent is Free, Zeek Agent is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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