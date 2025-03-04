Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. OSSEC is a free endpoint detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Teams running on-premises infrastructure or hybrid environments with heavy syslog volumes will get the most from OSSEC because its log parsing engine catches attack patterns that generic SIEM rules miss. It's been deployed in production for over two decades across financial services and government sectors, which means the detection signatures actually work against known adversary tactics rather than marketing claims. Skip this if you need Windows endpoint visibility or managed threat hunting; OSSEC is a detection tool you tune yourself, not a platform that replaces your security operations.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs OSSEC for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
OSSEC: OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR and OSSEC serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Key differences: AhnLab EDR is Commercial while OSSEC is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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