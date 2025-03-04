Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Iru Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous fleets across Windows, Mac, and Android will find real value in Iru Endpoint's lightweight single agent and zero-touch Apple deployment, which cuts the operational drag of multi-agent sprawl. The platform covers the full NIST cycle from asset inventory through vulnerability patching to EDR detection, with CIS Level 1 and 2 compliance templates baked in rather than bolted on. Where it pulls its weight least is incident response and forensics; the tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and threat prevention over deep investigation capabilities, so teams with forensic-heavy workflows or mature SOCs should pressure-test the analytics depth before committing.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Iru Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Iru Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Iru Endpoint differentiates with Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Iru Endpoint is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR and Iru Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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