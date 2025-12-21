AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..

SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow: OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard. built by SecurityGate.io. Core capabilities include Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.