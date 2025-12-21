Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is a commercial cps protection tool by AhnLab. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow is a commercial ot vulnerability management tool by SecurityGate.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting manufacturing or critical infrastructure will find AhnLab CPS PLUS valuable for its unidirectional data diode capability and portable endpoint scanning, which work in air-gapped or severely restricted OT networks where standard agents fail. The platform covers 10 of 23 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in asset identification, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis across IT and OT together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience post-breach; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and detection over response coordination, and the Asia-Pacific vendor presence means longer support latencies for North American teams.
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams responsible for critical infrastructure need SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow because it cuts assessment time by codifying the standard itself into configurable workflows, eliminating the back-and-forth between security and engineering on what "compliant" actually means. The tool maps directly to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 control selection and residual risk scoring, with multi-zone assessment in a single project rather than fragmented spreadsheets. Skip this if your OT environment is brownfield legacy with limited documentation; the tool assumes enough asset visibility to feed meaningful data into its threat library and risk matrices.
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab CPS PLUS vs SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow for your cps protection needs.
AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow: OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard. built by SecurityGate.io. Core capabilities include Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab CPS PLUS differentiates with OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow differentiates with Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is developed by AhnLab. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow is developed by SecurityGate.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab CPS PLUS and SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both cover SCADA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox