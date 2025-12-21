Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Prowler is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will find AhnLab Cloud strongest for asset discovery and compliance mapping across AWS, Azure, and on-premises environments simultaneously. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's asset management and platform security functions with equal depth, meaning you get both inventory accuracy and runtime protection rather than one at the expense of the other. Skip this if your primary need is incident response automation or forensic depth; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and operational hygiene over post-breach investigation tooling.
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a budget should start with Prowler because it catches configuration drift and compliance gaps across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without vendor lock-in or licensing costs. The 12,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contributions that keep compliance checks current; AWS CIS Foundations and PCI DSS mappings are particularly mature. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on active threats or CSPM + vulnerability management bundled together; Prowler excels at posture assessment but won't replace your runtime detection layer.
Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security
Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud vs Prowler for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud: Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Cloud infrastructure construction, Cloud operations management, Cloud security management..
Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Cloud is developed by AhnLab. Prowler is open-source with 12,074 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Cloud and Prowler serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases. Key differences: AhnLab Cloud is Commercial while Prowler is Free, Prowler is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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