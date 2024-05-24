CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs ARMO

AhnLab Cloud PLUS

AhnLab Cloud PLUS

Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
ARMO

ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AhnLab Cloud PLUS
ARMO
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
AhnLab
ARMO
Headquarters
Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Palo Alto, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Centralized Management
Cloud Native
Cloud Security
Hybrid Cloud
Network Security
Threat Detection
Threat Intelligence
Workload Security
Runtime Security
Kubernetes Security
Container Security
DEVSECOPS
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

AhnLab Cloud PLUS

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

ARMO

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs ARMO: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between AhnLab Cloud PLUS and ARMO for your cloud-native application protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection

ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs ARMO?

AhnLab Cloud PLUS, ARMO are all Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform solutions. AhnLab Cloud PLUS Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. ARMO A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud . The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs ARMO?

The choice between AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs ARMO depends on your specific requirements. AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial solution, while ARMO is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs ARMO?

AhnLab Cloud PLUS is Commercial, ARMO is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AhnLab Cloud PLUS a good alternative to ARMO?

Yes, AhnLab Cloud PLUS can be considered as an alternative to ARMO for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AhnLab Cloud PLUS and ARMO be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AhnLab Cloud PLUS and ARMO might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

