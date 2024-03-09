AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. AI EdgeLabs Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AI EdgeLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hybrid cloud infrastructure across multiple providers will get the most from AhnLab Cloud PLUS because its workload and network protection functions together reduce alert fatigue from siloed tools. The platform covers all four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection across on-premises and cloud assets simultaneously. Skip this if your organization runs single-cloud deployments or needs deep integration with CI/CD pipelines; AhnLab's value proposition is specifically the hybrid operational model.
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing GPU and edge workloads will get the most from AI EdgeLabs Platform because it does kernel-level runtime enforcement at scale without requiring SOC triage,the autonomous response actually quarantines malware and blocks network attacks without human approval. Its DPDK-based packet inspection handles 50 Gbps per node while KSPM maps infrastructure-as-code to misconfigurations, covering both detection and response across NIST's Detect and Respond functions. Skip this if you need air-gapped operation to be your primary deployment model; the cloud dashboard is where the product's value lives.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud PLUS vs AI EdgeLabs Platform for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS: Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Cloud workload protection across hybrid environments, Cloud firewall capabilities, Cloud intrusion prevention system..
AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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