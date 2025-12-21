Mid-market and enterprise security teams responding to suspected APT breaches need AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스for its ability to reconstruct attack timelines and trace data exfiltration paths that most internal teams cannot execute alone. The service covers NIST RS.AN and RS.MI functions through root cause analysis and deleted data recovery, combining agent-based forensics with detailed remediation guidance. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response capabilities in-house or lacks the budget for hybrid managed forensics; A-FIRST is designed as a surge capacity service, not a replacement for a dedicated IR team.

NFIR Digital Forensic Investigation

Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations facing active breach investigations or insider threat allegations will find NFIR Digital Forensic Investigation valuable for its court-admissible evidence handling and BEC/CEO fraud expertise, capabilities most in-house SOCs cannot replicate. The Netherlands-based vendor's on-premises deployment and explicit chain-of-custody procedures mean forensic findings survive legal scrutiny without the delays of third-party cloud analysis. Not the fit for organizations seeking rapid triage or continuous monitoring; NFIR is a forensics firm you call after you know something is broken, not a detection tool for catching it first.