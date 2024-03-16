Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AHHHZURE is a free cyber range training tool. Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Offensive security teams and pentesters who need fast, repeatable Azure lab environments will get the most from AHHHZURE because it eliminates the manual setup tax that kills training momentum. The tool spins up vulnerable infrastructure in minutes through automated deployment, and at no cost it removes budget friction when you're running multiple team exercises. Skip this if you need pre-built scenario libraries or instructor dashboards; AHHHZURE is infrastructure automation, not a managed training platform.
Security engineers and students building Linux exploitation skills need Damn Vulnerable Linux because it gives you a sandbox where every vulnerability is deliberately exposed and documented, eliminating the guesswork of "is this actually exploitable or am I missing something." The OS includes over 20 intentional weaknesses across privilege escalation, web apps, and local services, each mapped to real CVEs so your training translates to actual threat hunting. Skip this if your team needs a cloud-native range or role-based labs; DVL is bare-metal Linux practice, nothing more.
AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice.
Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.
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Common questions about comparing AHHHZURE vs Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) for your cyber range training needs.
AHHHZURE: AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice..
Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL): Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AHHHZURE and Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Vulnerable Applications. Key differences: AHHHZURE is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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