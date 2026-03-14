Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access: Secure, identity-integrated access control platform for GPU and AI infrastructure. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Lightweight AI Infrastructure Connector deployed on GPU instances with outbound gateway connectivity, Just-In-Time (JIT) access for GPU resource allocation, Centralized MCP Gateway for monitoring and logging all AI agent interactions..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.