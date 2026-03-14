Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lumeus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying GPU clusters need Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access because it's the only platform treating AI agents as first-class subjects in access control, not afterthoughts bolted onto human IAM. The MCP Gateway logs every model interaction end-to-end while enforcing least-privilege policies across Slurm and Kubernetes schedulers, directly addressing NIST PR.AA identity controls that most vendors skip for AI workloads. Skip this if your GPU infrastructure is small or dev-only; the hybrid deployment model and identity integration work best when you're managing dozens of researchers and multiple LLM agents simultaneously.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Secure, identity-integrated access control platform for GPU and AI infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access: Secure, identity-integrated access control platform for GPU and AI infrastructure. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Lightweight AI Infrastructure Connector deployed on GPU instances with outbound gateway connectivity, Just-In-Time (JIT) access for GPU resource allocation, Centralized MCP Gateway for monitoring and logging all AI agent interactions..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access differentiates with Lightweight AI Infrastructure Connector deployed on GPU instances with outbound gateway connectivity, Just-In-Time (JIT) access for GPU resource allocation, Centralized MCP Gateway for monitoring and logging all AI agent interactions.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access is developed by Lumeus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus integrates with Azure Active Directory, Google, Apple, Okta, Microsoft. Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access integrates with Slurm, Kubernetes, Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agilicus and Lumeus Secure AI Infrastructure Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both cover ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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