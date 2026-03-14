Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by GoodAccess. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access
Startups and SMBs replacing VPNs with zero trust should pick GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access for its identity-first access model that actually scales without complex infrastructure. The platform covers PR.AA (identity and access control) cleanly through virtual access cards and SSO integration with Entra ID, Okta, and Google Workspace, meaning you're controlling who touches what before they touch it. Skip this if you're an enterprise needing deep traffic analysis or forensics; GoodAccess prioritizes access control over post-breach investigation, and its small vendor size means you're betting on a 25-person Czech team staying solvent.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources. built by GoodAccess. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control with virtual access cards, Cloud and branch connectors supporting IPsec, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, Single sign-on (SSO) integration with SCIM provisioning..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access differentiates with Identity-based access control with virtual access cards, Cloud and branch connectors supporting IPsec, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, Single sign-on (SSO) integration with SCIM provisioning.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access is developed by GoodAccess. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus integrates with Azure Active Directory, Google, Apple, Okta, Microsoft. GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access integrates with Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, Active Directory, LDAP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agilicus and GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access, SSO, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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