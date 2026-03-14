Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access: Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources. built by GoodAccess. Core capabilities include Identity-based access control with virtual access cards, Cloud and branch connectors supporting IPsec, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, Single sign-on (SSO) integration with SCIM provisioning..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.