Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.