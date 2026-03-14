Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus and Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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