AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Fortra Tripwire Enterprise: File integrity monitoring and security configuration management platform. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Real-time file integrity monitoring, Security configuration management, Centralized console for multi-platform control..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.