Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is a commercial email security platforms tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and BEC attacks will see immediate ROI from Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing because its DMARC enforcement and account takeover detection actually stop the attacks that make it past your initial filters. The platform covers five of the five NIST CSF 2.0 Protect and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity controls that catch lateral movement after compromise. Skip this if your organization needs a single unified email and web gateway; Fortra is email-focused and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing differentiates with DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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