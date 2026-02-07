AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing: Email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and data loss. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include DMARC email authentication and enforcement, Business email compromise detection, Spear phishing protection..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.