Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Forseti Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Forseti Security for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Forseti Security: An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Forseti Security is open-source with 1,272 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Forseti Security serve similar SSPM use cases. Key differences: AgileBlue M365 Security is Commercial while Forseti Security is Free, Forseti Security is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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