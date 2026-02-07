Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Dawnguard AI is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Dawnguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Development and infrastructure teams building on AWS, Azure, or GCP should choose Dawnguard AI if you want security baked into architecture before a single resource deploys. It maps cloud infrastructure directly from code and surfaces risks at design time, which is where fixes cost nearly nothing instead of requiring architecture rewrites later. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR requirements by validating secure-by-design principles before deployment, addressing the gap most CSPM tools leave open. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection and response; Dawnguard AI is purely preventive, not investigative.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Dawnguard AI for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Dawnguard AI: AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform. built by Dawnguard. Core capabilities include Automatic cloud architecture mapping from code, AI-powered risk detection and analysis, Real-time collaborative architecture design..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Dawnguard AI differentiates with Automatic cloud architecture mapping from code, AI-powered risk detection and analysis, Real-time collaborative architecture design.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Dawnguard AI is developed by Dawnguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Dawnguard AI serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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