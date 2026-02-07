AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Dawnguard AI: AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform. built by Dawnguard. Core capabilities include Automatic cloud architecture mapping from code, AI-powered risk detection and analysis, Real-time collaborative architecture design..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.