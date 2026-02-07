AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification: Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.