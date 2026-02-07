Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification
Security leaders who need to translate cyber risk into language that resonates with CFOs and boards should pick SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification; it converts vulnerability data into financial exposure metrics that actually move budget conversations. The platform covers all three NIST GV and ID risk management functions, with particular depth in supply chain threat remediation and asset monitoring that feeds directly into quantified liability estimates. Skip this if your organization lacks mature vulnerability data or expects a tool that also handles incident response and forensics; SecurityScorecard's strength is making risk visible to finance, not managing active breaches.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification: Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Financial risk quantification of cyber threats, AI-driven vulnerability analytics, Actionable remediation recommendations.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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