Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. OneTrust IT Risk Management is a commercial it risk management tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling asset inventories across multiple business units will get the most from OneTrust IT Risk Management because it ties risk scores directly to business context instead of treating vulnerabilities as isolated findings. The platform covers the full NIST CSF 2.0 arc from asset discovery through risk strategy alignment, with automated control assessments that actually reduce the manual grading work that kills risk programs at scale. Skip this if your organization runs a mature, home-grown risk model already embedded in your workflows; OneTrust's strength is imposing structure on chaotic environments, not integrating into existing processes.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs OneTrust IT Risk Management for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
OneTrust IT Risk Management: IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. OneTrust IT Risk Management differentiates with IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. OneTrust IT Risk Management is developed by OneTrust, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and OneTrust IT Risk Management serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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