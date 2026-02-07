AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

OneTrust IT Risk Management: IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.