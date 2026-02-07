Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. CYE Hyver is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to justify remediation budgets to the CFO should start with CYE Hyver. It translates exposure into dollar figures and attack routes into priority sequences, then maps mitigation costs back to business impact, which turns "patch this vulnerability" into "fixing this costs $50K and prevents a $2M breach scenario." The platform covers NIST risk assessment and asset management thoroughly while staying light on response and recovery functions, so it's strongest as a front-end exposure quantification tool rather than an incident readiness platform. Skip this if your team is still learning basic vulnerability management fundamentals; Hyver assumes you have inventory discipline already.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs CYE Hyver for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. CYE Hyver differentiates with Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. CYE Hyver is developed by CYE. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and CYE Hyver serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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