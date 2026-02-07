AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.