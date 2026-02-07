Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) is a commercial ai spm tool by Sweet Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple platforms need Sweet AI Security Platform for one reason: it's the only tool that treats agents as discoverable, monitorable assets with enforceable permissions rather than black boxes. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical identity and access control layer that most AI security tools skip entirely, and its native integrations with Bedrock, Vertex AI, and Copilot Studio mean you're not bolting on another disconnected scanner. Skip this if your AI use case is limited to ChatGPT in a sandbox; AISP assumes agents are embedded across your tech stack and requires the operational overhead to prove it.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP): End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) tracking, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI agent discovery and monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) differentiates with AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) tracking, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI agent discovery and monitoring.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) is developed by Sweet Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox