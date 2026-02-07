AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP): End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) tracking, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI agent discovery and monitoring..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.